Mdladlana ‘a champion for workers' rights’

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that former Minister of Labour Membathisi Mdladlana understood that a thriving economy depends on the well-being of its workers. He was addressing mourners at the memorial service held for Mdladlana in Cape Town last week. Mdladlana died on October 18 of Covid-19 complications it was announced at his funeral on Saturday. He was 72.

“It is little wonder that he was drawn to the labour movement from the earliest days of his career. “He fought to ensure that South Africa’s workforce received fair treatment and protection under the law.” Mashatile said Mdladlana, during his tenure, fully implemented the Basic Conditions of Employment Act of 1997, adding that this was one of the most significant pieces of legislation.

“This Act guaranteed fair working hours, decent wages, and safeguards against exploitation for workers. “In tandem with the Labour Relations Act of 1995, these laws strengthened workers' rights and provided a clear framework for resolving labour disputes, which led to a reduction in industrial action and improved labour relations. “As an activist, a unionist, and a leader, Membathisi Mdladlana was able to transcend an unjust system,” Mashatile said.

He said Mdladlana did not do this for his own personal gain but for the benefit and improvement of others. “He always reiterated the rallying cry that an injury to one is an injury to all. “This call inspired him, strengthened him, and gave him courage.”

Mashatile said Mdladlana chose to fight for the transformation of education and for the transformation of society. Former Minister of Labour Membathisi Mdladlana has died from Covid-19 complications earlier this month. “He began organising teachers in Gugulethu and Crossroads in the late eighties, a time when the various teacher organisations were deeply divided along racial lines. “He was an organiser and leader in the South Western African Teachers Association, the Peninsula African Teachers Association and the Cape African Teachers Union.”