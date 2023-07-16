Measles outbreak update: Another case confirmed in KZN

Durban – The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there have been 10 laboratory-confirmed measles cases detected across the country in the past few weeks up until July 8. In a measles outbreak update, the NICD said five cases are from Limpopo, four from Gauteng and one from KwaZulu-Natal. To date KZN has reported 23 cases in total.

In week 26 (week ending 01/07/2023), Limpopo province reported a total of five new measles cases and Gauteng reported four cases, while a sporadic case was reported in the Western Cape. Of the five cases in Limpopo province, Waterberg recorded two cases, Greater Sekhukhune one and two from Capricorn district. No cases from Limpopo were recorded in week 27. The NICD said all the cases in Gauteng were detected in the city of Tshwane. The percentage of samples testing positive (PTP) decreased from 31% of samples tested in week 26 to 12.5 % of samples tested in week 27.

According to the NICD, to declare the measles outbreak over, the following criteria should be achieved: absence of newly detected measles cases for more than two incubation periods (42 days). “The criteria for declaring the measles outbreak over was met in the Northern Cape province in week 15, the North West province in week 24 and the Free State province in week 25. Sporadic cases are still seen in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.” It said from epidemiological week 40 of 2022 to week 27 of 2023, 1 102 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported from eight provinces with declared measles outbreaks; Limpopo (510 cases), Mpumalanga (112 cases), North West (217 cases), Gauteng (184 cases), Free State (32 cases), Western Cape (17), KwaZulu-Natal (23) and Northern Cape (7).