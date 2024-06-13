Measures taken to improve water supply

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has launched four Catchment Management Agencies (CMAs) to assist in improving water supply management with the Pongola and Umzimkulu areas in northern KwaZulu-Natal expected to benefit.

Mchunu, speaking at Durban’s International Convention Centre on Wednesday, said the CMAs would ensure that South African rivers were cleaner. “These agencies are crucial in ensuring the protection and sustainable management of our water resources; facilitating participative management; good water governance; and integrated planning at the local level,” he said. Mchunu said that the National Water Act provided for the establishment of CMAs to enable local stakeholder involvement in local water resource management at catchment-level.

“The role of the CMAs is to ensure water resources in water management areas are protected, used, developed, conserved, managed, and controlled in a sustainable and equitable manner for the benefit of all citizens.” He said the current state of water and sanitation services in the country, including the metros and rural areas, was a direct challenge to the government. He said water resource management had not received the attention it deserved.

“The reality is visible with the deterioration of the water quality of our rivers. This is mainly due to pollution emanating from mining activities, industry, agriculture and to a greater extent from dysfunctional municipal waste-water systems. “A point in case is the prolific growth of alien vegetation, the hyacinth, in the Hartbeespoort Dam and lettuce in the Vaal Barrage. In our attempt to address this problem, we have established a national anti-pollution structure to work with the CMAs to curb pollution of our rivers and dams.”

Mchunu said the boards of the Pongola-Umzimkulu and Vaal-Orange CMAs had already been appointed, effective from December 1, 2023. “The Mzimvubu-Tsitsikamma Board has also been finalised, and we await Cabinet’s concurrence. Additionally, the advisory committee for the Limpopo-Olifants CMA has concluded its recommendations.” Mchunu added that water resource management was more than just a technical challenge.

“It is a societal imperative ... Our water resources are the lifeblood of our nation, underpinning our health, our economy, and our environment.” Mchunu addressed the issue of water pricing. “I do feel for South Africans as tariffs are going up and nearing unaffordability. We currently have just enough water for all our use despite the fact that we have a water scarce country. This is provided that municipalities stop leaking water. This city where we are has 46% direct leaks,” he said.

Dr Thava Kelly, chairperson of the Pongola-Umzimkulu CMA, said the agencies were not just organisations. “They are guardians of the most precious resource, water. Water sustains our ecosystem and supports our livelihood. The role of the CMA is not is not just important but indispensable and the CMA commits to stakeholder engagement that will bring together government, local communities , industry and environmental groups,” Kelly said.