MEC attends court case of LGBTQI activist murder accused









Durban - MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal, Nonhlanhla Khoza, was among concerned residents, friends and family of Lindokuhle Cele, who gathered at the uMlazi Magistrates Court on Monday for the appearance of the man accused of Cele's murder. Cele was stabbed multiple times in full view of the public last week. Khoza offered supported to Cele's family who huddled together in court as the man accused of his murder made his first appearance in the uMlazi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

#justice4lindo



A man is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the murder of up and coming musician Lindokuhle Cele. Family and friends are inside the court. @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/UHpXgl573n — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 10, 2020

#justice4lindo



The accused, Mvuyisi Mabhuti Moguda, 30, is set to remain in custody and will be appearing back in court on 17 February for formal bail application. The state is looking to oppose the bail. @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/vMSsuggEMY — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 10, 2020

Mvuyisi Mabuti Moguda, 30, appeared briefly in court and the matter was adjourned to next week Monday for a formal bail application. The State has said they will oppose Moguda's bail application.

Cele, a well-known member of the LGBTQI community and local musician was stabbed numerous times. His family believe it was a hate crime because of his sexual orientation.

According to Cele's aunt, Nombuso, Cele had gone to the local butchery to buy meat. She said while Cele was waiting at the store, a man alighted from a taxi and went straight up to Cele and stabbed him several times.

The Mercury