FOUR minibus taxis and two cars caught alight during a 40-minute shoot-out at a taxi rank in Mandeni on Monday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said no injuries were reported. Six vehicles were burnt during the shooting. The motive for the attack has yet to be established. Guards were allegedly shooting at each other with AK-762 rifles, which were more powerful than AK-47s.

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, is expected to meet with security companies at the Mandeni taxi rank following violent clashes earlier this week. He has vowed to take tough action against members of private security companies after a 40-minute gun battle on Monday.

The incident is believed to be related to the murder of taxi boss Siya Mbonambi two weeks ago and an earlier shooting at the rank.

Four minibus taxis and two vehicles were burnt when their fuel tanks ignited in the shoot-out.

A source within the taxi security sector said there had been tensions at the rank, and taxi owners had hired private guards as bodyguards.

Yesterday, Kaunda called on the police and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) to take swift action against security companies involved in Monday’s shooting.

Kaunda said he had dispatched a team of senior managers, who together with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) leadership met with the taxi association to intervene in the conflict.

“I have assigned a team that has already met with the leadership of the association that is engaged in the conflict. Working with the Santaco leadership, we are moving with speed in stabilising the situation in Mandeni.

“I will be writing to Psira to urgently investigate and take action against the security companies that are involved in the shooting. Anarchy will not be tolerated,” said Kaunda.

During a meeting between the department and the taxi association, it was decided that private security personnel must move outside the vicinity of the taxi ranks.

“Police personnel have since been beefed up in the area. The police have also taken control of the security at the taxi rank to ensure that commuters and vendors are protected,” Kaunda said.

He was further briefed by an intervention team that found a number of irregularities that needed to be addressed regarding the manner in which the association was governed.

“Illegal collection of fees and other irregularities are the main source of conflict within the association.

“I have made it very clear that I will not hesitate to invoke sections of the National Land Transport Act, which empowers me to take drastic measures in an attempt to restore stability in the area. We also call on law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant,” said Kaunda.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Public Order Police had been deployed in the area to monitor the situation and prevent similar incidents.

She said the matter was still under investigation.

Psira spokesperson Oupa Mamabolo said the authority would act on the MEC’s call.

“It’s our statutory responsibility to investigate any allegation and/or complaint,” said Mamabolo.

Kaunda is expected to meet with taxi associations in Mandeni tomorrow.

The Mercury