MEC calls for beef up of highway patrols following rock-throwing incidents, robberies









MEC of Transport Bheki Ntuli Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal, MEC Bheki Ntuli, has called for law enforcement agencies to beef up patrols along key routes and bridges. The call was made in light of the recent spate of rock throwing reports along busy routes. “The modus operandi is that once a rock is thrown the motorist is then forced to stop, after which, they may be attacked. Other possible motives are being investigated by law enforcement authorities. We will not allow lawlessness to prevail in our province and all perpetrators will be brought to book. Law enforcement officials will be deployed across all corners of the province to ensure the safety of all road users," he said. Previously such criminal acts have caused fatalities and unnecessary havoc on the road. A join task team was assembled by the Department of Transport, police, Metro Police and SANRAL. The focus was to monitor freeways, mainly the N3 and N2. Through this join effort, some suspects were arrested and sentenced by courts. The team has been reactivated as part of the MEC's festive season safety plan. Meanwhile, police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery on the N3 on Tuesday. The duo are due to appear in court soon.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the robbery took place on the N3 freeway, east bound, near the N2 intersection in full view of police officers.

"The men had accosted a motorist who had stopped at the side of the highway due to mechanical issues with his car. As he got out of his vehicle, he was startled by four men who threatened him with a knife. They stole his wallet with cash. Police officers from Pinetown SAPS were travelling on the west bound lane when they witnessed the robbery. They immediately responded causing the suspects to flee towards the bush," he said.

Naicker said one of the assailants was struck by a vehicle as he tried to evade arrest.

"The 24-year-old man was placed under arrest. He was searched and the complainant’s wallet with cash was recovered from him. A case of robbery is being investigated by Sydenham SAPS. Further investigation conducted today by Sydenham detectives led to a 26-year-old suspect being arrested at Warwick Avenue where he was found hiding," Naicker said.

The Mercury