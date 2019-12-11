Durban - MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal, MEC Bheki Ntuli, has called for law enforcement agencies to beef up patrols along key routes and bridges.
The call was made in light of the recent spate of rock throwing reports along busy routes.
“The modus operandi is that once a rock is thrown the motorist is then forced to stop, after which, they may be attacked. Other possible motives are being investigated by law enforcement authorities. We will not allow lawlessness to prevail in our province and all perpetrators will be brought to book. Law enforcement officials will be deployed across all corners of the province to ensure the safety of all road users," he said.
Previously such criminal acts have caused fatalities and unnecessary havoc on the road. A join task team was assembled by the Department of Transport, police, Metro Police and SANRAL. The focus was to monitor freeways, mainly the N3 and N2. Through this join effort, some suspects were arrested and sentenced by courts. The team has been reactivated as part of the MEC's festive season safety plan.
Meanwhile, police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery on the N3 on Tuesday. The duo are due to appear in court soon.