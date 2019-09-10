Nomusa Dube Ncube Picture: ZANELE ZULU/ AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY

Durban - MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental, Nomusa Dube Ncube, has called for more young people to be exposed to cutting edge technology. "We want them to be trained in Digital Content Production, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and many other aspects of the 4th Industrial Revolution," she was speaking ahead of the ICT Dialogue, where she is expected to address the crowd.

Convened by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, the dialogue is aimed at discussing strategies aimed at unlocking opportunities for women in the digital economy.

Judging by the groundswell of excitement, the Greyville Convention Centre is set to become a festival of ideas with influential women, who are already in the corridors of ICT companies, sharing best practices on how to ensure that women are at the driving seat of digital transformation.

Critically, since assuming office, Dube Ncube has been championing programmes aimed at driving the 4th Industrial Revolution. In particular, she has been emphasizing the fact that women should not be left behind during the digital revolution given the fact that women are underrepresented in many sectors of the economy. She warned recently that any failure to guarantee their access to the cutting edge technology will result in the opening of a huge gap in technological advancement between men and women.

“Our vision is for all young women to grow up safe, healthy, happy and resilient and to have the opportunities and skills they need in order participate in the socio-economic development of this province," she said.

She further acknowledged that government cannot achieve this vision alone.

“We are relying on the private sector, academic institutions and professional bodies,” Dube Ncube said.

The women in Women in ICT Dialogue is convened in partnership with Vodacom, Microsoft, SITA, Moses Kotane Institute of Technology, Dube Trade Port, SITA, MICT SITA and other partners.

The Office of the Premier is tasked with the responsibility of driving policy formulation, co-ordination and implementation with the involvement of all government departments and other stakeholders.

