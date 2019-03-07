KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda. FILE PHOTO: ANA

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, has commended the police for the apprehension and arrest of three escapees from the uMbumbulu Magistrate’s Court. The suspects, according to a police report, escaped on Tuesday after overpowering a police officer and taking his service pistol.

“Two of the suspects were arrested shortly after they tried to jump over a fence in the vicinity of the court precinct, as they were fleeing on foot. The third suspect, who was awaiting sentencing for multiple rape cases, was allegedly picked up by a male friend who was driving a white Range Rover,” said the MEC’s spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane.

The police gave chase and apprehended the suspect and his accomplice.

“I commend the police for their swift and decisive response during this brazen escape from police custody. This is a clear indication that the police are dedicated to fighting crime,” said Kaunda.

The MEC also congratulated the police on the arrest in another case of a 32-year-old male who escaped from the Westville Correctional Centre on Monday.

“I want to salute our brave police officers for their commitment in creating a safe environment for the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Kaunda.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that remand detainee Njabulo Lucky Mbatha had been arrested on Tuesday.

“He was arrested today (Tuesday) at the Durban taxi rank,” said Zwane.

Thulani Mdluli, the KZN Correctional Services spokesperson, thanked the media for circulating information that had helped with the arrest.

“His rearrest was effected in Durban Station today (yesterday) at about 11.30am by our Emergency Support Team (EST),” said Mdluli.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mdluli said the department would probe how the escape had taken place.

The police had said Mbatha escaped from prison while workers were busy with construction.

“A case of escaping from lawful custody has been opened at the Westville police station,” said Zwane.

Mbatha is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court today.

- African News Agency (ANA)