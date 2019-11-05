Durban - MEC for the Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, has condemned the murder of a police officer who had been investigating a number of killings and violent crimes in eNsuze in KwaZulu-Natal.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said the Warrant Officer was killed while another officer was seriously injured.
Ntuli said police have been deployed to the area as part of stabilising operations in eNsuze, under the Ndwedwe area. The teams were assigned to the task following the assassination of taxi operators and torching of property.