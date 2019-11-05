MEC condemns violent attacks on cops in eNsuze









Durban - MEC for the Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, has condemned the murder of a police officer who had been investigating a number of killings and violent crimes in eNsuze in KwaZulu-Natal. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said the Warrant Officer was killed while another officer was seriously injured.

Ntuli said police have been deployed to the area as part of stabilising operations in eNsuze, under the Ndwedwe area. The teams were assigned to the task following the assassination of taxi operators and torching of property.





The department said the incidents stemmed from ongoing feuds between meter taxi operators and local taxis owners over transport operations in the area. This has resulted in conflict that is now claiming the lives of innocent people.





Ntuli said interventions are being made to stabilise the situation in the area, including the reinforcement of police teams to ensure that wanted suspects will be arrested.





"“The callous killing of law enforcement agencies officials will not be taken lightly. This points to the brazen nature of criminals involved in the taxi conflict. We have instructed police to protect themselves when chasing dangerous criminals. Any attack directed at law enforcement agencies must be regarded as attack on the authority of the state. We hope police will arrest the suspects in the case very soon,” said Ntuli.





The MEC said a team from both the Department of Transport and his department are working together to assess the situation and restore calm.



