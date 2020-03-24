MEC confident that concrete wall between SA and Mozambique will curb cross border crime

Durban - Government is confident that a concrete wall between South Africa and Mozambique will bolster efforts to curb theft of motor vehicles and the movement from illicit goods across the border. According to MEC for for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, the modified New Jersey Barriers will run a stretch of eight kilometers and will start from the boundary of Isimangaliso Wetlands Park moving to the western boundary of Tembe Elephant Park. On Monday, Ntuli met with stakeholders, to lead a site inspection monitoring the project's progress. “We are satisfied that work has started. Judging by the enthusiasm from the team working on the installation of the Modified New Jersey Barriers, it is clear that the project will move with required speed. We are doing all we can as the provincial government to address the scourge of vehicle theft and other cross - border crimes. The movement of illicit goods and undocumented foreign nations is another important issue that will be addressed by this intervention,” he said. Ntuli explained that the project was labour intensive as there were 40 locals from uMhlabuyalingana who have been empowered through work opportunities and skills development. The Modified New Jersey Barriers are manufactured locally in uMkhanyakude.

"The rampant vehicle theft challenge has prompted government to make number of interventions in the area, including upgrading Manguzi police station, increasing police vehicles, opening a mobile police station in Skhemelele area and increasing police deployments," he said.

Ntuli said the interventions have minimised the number of incidents however, the recent resurgence has been of concerned from both government and the community of uMkhanyakude.

Last week, KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, visited the area after protesters embarked of violent protest action and shut down the economy of Jozini and Mhlabuyalingana. After Premier Zikalala’s meeting, all bottlenecks were unlocked, including issues that needed to be addressed with the National government.

Ntuli said stakeholders that government will continue to work with them in addressing crime and in dismantling the vehicle theft syndicates.

“We must continue to work together in addressing the criminal elements in our communities. Government will play its part and we urge the people of this area to work with us to ensure that perpetrators of cross-border crimes are brought to book,” Ntuli said.

The Department of Transport has deployed a team of senior officials that is continuously monitoring the Modified New Jersey Barriers project implementation plan.

