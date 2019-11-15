Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka, who is also the Harry Gwala District political champion under Operation Sukuma Sakhe, this week handed over R13-million worth of plant equipment to assist the Harry Gwala district family of municipalities with service delivery. Hlomuka hailed the handover of plant equipment, which comprises of two TLBs, two walk-behind rollers, three honey sucker trucks, two water tankers, one smooth roller, one refuse truck and one grader, as a groundbreaking initiative that will ensure that the district is better able to deliver services to its deep rural areas.

“Through the handover of this equipment, we are responding, as the Provincial Government, to the needs of our municipalities, following an earlier assessment where we visited all municipalities to identify areas of need. This exercise proved to be fruitful and through it we came up with Operation Khawuleza whereby we handover plant equipment which saves municipalities millions of rand as they no longer need to hire this equipment,” said Hlomuka.

Harry Gwala District Mayor, Cllr Zamo Nxumalo, on behalf of all the municipalities under the district, thanked Hlomuka for prioritising this district and helping it to benefit from this intervention. “We are happy with the equipment that we have been given. It will help us with maintaining roads and other key infrastructure that brings water and sanitation,” said Nxumalo.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka handed over R13-million worth of plant equipment to assist the Harry Gwala district family of municipalities with service delivery. Picture: MANDLA MKHIZE





Nxumalo also hailed the savings that they are going to make through this programme, as they no longer need to hire the equipment.

Hlomuka also met community members at the Morning side sports grounds in Ixopo, ward 4 of the uBuhlebezwe local municipality, where he officially handed over the equipment to the Mayors.