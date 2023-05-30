Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

MEC Hlomuka condemns N2 protest in Durban that resulted in damage to the value of R29 million

A truck transporting six brand new motor vehicles was torched on the N2 in Durban

A truck transporting six brand new motor vehicles was torched by protesting residents on the N2 Freeway northbound next to Chesterville and Nsimbini. Picture: Screen grab from video

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has condemned the blockading and burning of property on the N2 Freeway northbound next to Chesterville and Nsimbini following public protest by angry residents on Monday night.

The Department said residents who were allegedly dissatisfied following persistent power outages in Nsimbini, took to the streets and blockaded the N2 using rubble, rocks and burning tyres.

“The protesters set alight a truck that was transporting six brand new motor vehicles.

“According to preliminary police reports, the estimated monetary value of the damage is R29 million,” said the department in a statement on Tuesday.

More on this

Police had opened a case of public violence; no arrests had been made yet, said the statement.

Hlomuka said: “We cannot condone nor tolerate such acts of public violence and the destruction of property. There are available legal avenues to voice whatever concerns the community might have, however, we will not allow anarchy in our province. We will do whatever it takes to ensure that the rule of law is always maintained,” he said.

He said the regulation of the gatherings act does allow communities or groups to gather within the prescripts of the law.

“As soon as they break the law, police must act and enforce the law swiftly to ensure the safety of other citizens and the safeguarding of essential property like roads,” said the MEC.

The Department said in a separate incident 17 suspects, who were arrested on Sunday for public violence on the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass, will make their first court appearance today(Tuesday) at the Ladysmith Magistrates Court.

“These suspects, five females and twelve males blockaded the N3 highway on both bounds at the Van Reenen Pass. Suspects are aged between 20 and 47 years old. They are all facing public violence charges,” said the department.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

Department of Transport

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe