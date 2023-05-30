MEC Hlomuka condemns N2 protest in Durban that resulted in damage to the value of R29 million

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has condemned the blockading and burning of property on the N2 Freeway northbound next to Chesterville and Nsimbini following public protest by angry residents on Monday night. The Department said residents who were allegedly dissatisfied following persistent power outages in Nsimbini, took to the streets and blockaded the N2 using rubble, rocks and burning tyres.

“The protesters set alight a truck that was transporting six brand new motor vehicles. “According to preliminary police reports, the estimated monetary value of the damage is R29 million,” said the department in a statement on Tuesday.

Police had opened a case of public violence; no arrests had been made yet, said the statement. Hlomuka said: “We cannot condone nor tolerate such acts of public violence and the destruction of property. There are available legal avenues to voice whatever concerns the community might have, however, we will not allow anarchy in our province. We will do whatever it takes to ensure that the rule of law is always maintained,” he said.

He said the regulation of the gatherings act does allow communities or groups to gather within the prescripts of the law. “As soon as they break the law, police must act and enforce the law swiftly to ensure the safety of other citizens and the safeguarding of essential property like roads,” said the MEC. The Department said in a separate incident 17 suspects, who were arrested on Sunday for public violence on the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass, will make their first court appearance today(Tuesday) at the Ladysmith Magistrates Court.