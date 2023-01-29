MEC Hlomuka raises concerns over KZN killings after Clermont shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has called on the police to tighten the grip when dealing with criminals in the province. Hlomuka was reacting on Friday after unknown suspects killed two people and injured four in a shooting on Zazi Road opposite a popular large grocery store in Clermont, which falls within eThekwini.

Story continues below Advertisement

The department said the two victims were identified as Siyanda Matabela, 23, and Kwanele Ngomazulu, 24. Those injured by stray bullets include Martha Langa, 34, Sphiwe Maduna, 30, Sipho Mwawa, 23, and an unknown man in his thirties, who was a few metres away from the scene. “I am pleased to report that already a team of senior police members at district level, led by Brigadier Cele, is working on this case. These are premeditated murders; I call on the police to work around the clock and ensure that these criminals have their day in court soonest. Hlomuka said he would be meeting provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his team to receive an update on this shooting, including other cases of this nature and hopefully an arrest would be made.

“The MEC further condemned the incident; where an ambulance was hijacked and a man was killed in the process. The ambulance is yet to be recovered,” his statement said. Hlomuka also raised concerns about unlicensed firearms in the province and in eThekwini Metro. He encouraged officials to conduct stop and searches of vehicles – especially those without registration numbers – and strengthening of police visibility and integrated operations by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster departments.

Story continues below Advertisement

The department said the MEC also emphasised the role that can be played by private security companies in curbing these crimes. Hlomuka offered his condolences to the families of the dead and wished a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries. THE MERCURY