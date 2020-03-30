MEC intervenes in plight of workers 'locked up, forced' to make masks at Durban factory

Durban - Fourteen workers, who were allegedly locked in at their company's Durban North premises and forced to make masks, have been paid their salaries. According to the MEC for KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube, officials from the Department of Employment and Labour will continue with their investigation in relation to the violations of the workers' rights. On Sunday, a raid conducted at the business premises revealed that the staff were locked inside a section at the premises and forced to make masks. The owner of the business, a Chinese businessman, was arrested. He is facing charges related to the alleged violation of the Basic Conditions of Employment and Occupational Health and Safety Acts and defeating the ends of justice. Another Chinese national, believed to be the businessman’s bodyguard, allegedly pointed an automatic rifle at government officials.

Dube-Ncube said she has also instructed Edtea officials to speed up the processing of hundreds of complaints from workers across the province.

"It is disturbing to learn about workers who are forced to work in groups of more than 300 in unhygienic conditions. This is despite fact that they are not performing essential services as stipulated by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition," Dube-Ncube said.

She said her department has receiving complaints against companies which have issued fake work permits and those who submitted false information in order to be granted permits.

"Consequently, some workers are forced to work in contravention of the national disaster provisions as announced by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. We have received reports of workers who have been arrested for failing to comply with guidelines outlined by the national government," she said.

Dube-Ncube said while Covid-19 posted a major threat to the stability of the country's economy, this in no way condemned the actions of business owners who exposed their staff to such conditions.

She said Edtea has joined forces with the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a bid to cushion workers and business during this time.

"It is important for the business community to be alive to the reality that the Coronavirus has already placed a strain on the national and provincial fiscus.

"Workers remain our special resource that we must protect in order to ensure that - post coronavirus period – we revive our economy. Protecting our workforce is critical because absenteeism from the workplace as a result of illnesses related to coronavirus will negatively affect production. This will have harmful effect on economic stability and growth," she said.

In her capacity as the chair of the Economic Cluster, Dube-Ncube said she will announce interventions that have been packaged by the cluster - as directed by KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala. This is set to take place on Monday.

"These interventions are designed to help informal traders, co-operatives, SMMEs and entrepreneurs in general. Other packages are geared towards assisting businesses in distress. Contact details for officials who will be assisting and providing assistance will be made available later on Monday," she said.

