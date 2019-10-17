MEC intervenes to keep the lights on at Haythorne Secondary School









File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media. Durban - Power has been restored to a Pietermaritzburg high school, which had its electricity disconnected by the Msunduzi Municipality at the weekend due to its account being in arrears. The municipality confirmed that Haythorne Secondary in Woodlands had an outstanding balance of about R726 000 for water and electricity. A source from the school, who did not want to be named, confirmed that the electricity was reconnected on Monday and that pupils were able to write their computer applications exam yesterday. This comes after it was reported that boarders at the school were unable to study for exams or prepare food at the weekend. It was reported that the principal had to buy gas stoves to ensure that meals were prepared for boarding students. The municipality confirmed yesterday that the electricity had been reconnected after payment arrangements had been made.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the services were disconnected for non-payment of the account. “The school currently owes R726 000 and a payment arrangement was entered into to settle the debt.”

Mafumbatha said the school had defaulted on the payment arrangement.

“A notice was issued advising the school that should the amount due not be paid by the due date, the service will be disconnected.

“The school has a contract with the council, and notice of intention to disconnect was served on the school and not the Department of Education,” said Mafumbatha.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, said the department’s officials were in talks with the municipality regarding the school being in arrears.

“We are already engaging with the municipality to make sure that they keep the lights on,” he said.

The Mercury