The municipality confirmed that Haythorne Secondary in Woodlands had an outstanding balance of about R726 000 for water and electricity.
A source from the school, who did not want to be named, confirmed that the electricity was reconnected on Monday and that pupils were able to write their computer applications exam yesterday.
This comes after it was reported that boarders at the school were unable to study for exams or prepare food at the weekend. It was reported that the principal had to buy gas stoves to ensure that meals were prepared for boarding students.
The municipality confirmed yesterday that the electricity had been reconnected after payment arrangements had been made.