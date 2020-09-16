MEC, Ipid pledge to work together to root out corrupt cops

Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli urged communities to report corruption and police misconduct to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to ensure that justice is served. In a bid to enhance police oversight and accountability, Ntuli met with the newly appointed Ipid executive director, Jennifer Ntlatseng, in Durban yesterday. He said the department would further host community engagements aimed at educating the public about their rights. Ntuli said Ipid should educate the public about where they can report any complaints of torture or assault by police officers. Ntlatseng was appointed as the police watchdog director last month, and is the first woman to occupy the position.

Ntuli promised to work with the police watchdog to fight crime and corruption in the province.

Ntlatseng said the role of Ipid was to monitor police performance by conducting regular visits and inspections of all police stations.

Ntuli urged Ntlatseng to ensure that investigations of identified criminal offences and misconduct allegedly committed by members of the SAPS and metro police were impartial and conducted with the highest standard of integrity.

“Corruption is a cancer in our society that needs to be confronted by all of us as it could destroy our institutions if it is not urgently dealt with.

“Therefore, combating fraud and corruption within the police’s ranks and rooting out criminal and corrupt elements from within the service will assist in regaining public trust,” said Ntuli.

Ntlatseng also stressed the importance of the Community Policing Forums (CPFs) in bridging the gap between government and the community.

“CPFs have been my partners throughout my career therefore it is easy for me to implement my programmes.”

