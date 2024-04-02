MEC Khoza calls for the law to make an example of two cops involved in femicide, GBV

After a Durban metro police officer and a SAPS member arrested in two separate incidents for femicide and gender based violence (GBV) last week, KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza called for the law to make an example of them with regard to their punishment. On Thursday a metro officer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and fellow cop, then shared videos of her taking her last breath in Durban, and on Sunday a 39-year-old police sergeant assaulted his 29-year-old partner in the Mpumalanga Township.

Khoza condemned these acts of violence. She said these acts betray the trust and authority bestowed upon law enforcement officers and perpetuates a climate of fear and vulnerability by the public. The MEC said there is an urgency to address GBV within law enforcement ranks.

“The police's swift response in these GBV cases is commended, and it should be followed by thorough investigations to ensure the perpetrators face justice. We must be committed to all efforts to eradicate GBV from communities,” she said. Khoza dispatched social workers to provide psycho-social support to the affected families. She said what is more disturbing is the fact that these violent acts were allegedly committed by police officers. “Now that arrests have been made, we believe that justice will serve the victims.

The MEC called for the courts to set an example with the perpetrators of these crimes. “It must be clear that no one is above the law. We stand in solidarity with all victims of GBV and affirm our commitment to working tirelessly to eradicate this scourge from communities,” she said. Khoza also offered her condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.