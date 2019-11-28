Ntuli said violence, especially in the taxi industry, was growing and spreading to various parts of the province.
“If you’re going to be fighting and causing destruction, you’re not going to be part of economic transformation.
“If they want to be in business, they must stop fighting. That’s an order and we’ll not beg them. They must choose whether they want to be in business or not,” said Ntuli.
He said they had received reports of taxi violence in uMlazi, Isipingo, Cato Ridge, Richards Bay, Kwadlangezwa (near Empangeni), Ladysmith and KwaNongoma.