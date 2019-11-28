MEC lashes rival taxi groups: "Stop fighting if you want to stay in business!"









KwaZulu Natal Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula and Provincial Community Safety Bheki Ntuli at the address about the festive season on its way Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli has ordered the transport industry to stop fighting if they still want to be in business. Ntuli said violence, especially in the taxi industry, was growing and spreading to various parts of the province. “If you’re going to be fighting and causing destruction, you’re not going to be part of economic transformation. “If they want to be in business, they must stop fighting. That’s an order and we’ll not beg them. They must choose whether they want to be in business or not,” said Ntuli. He said they had received reports of taxi violence in uMlazi, Isipingo, Cato Ridge, Richards Bay, Kwadlangezwa (near Empangeni), Ladysmith and KwaNongoma.

On Tuesday, a 2-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man died, and six people were wounded in a shooting in Cato Ridge, west of Durban.

According to the police, eight people were travelling in a vehicle along Nagle Dam main road when three men approached the vehicle and fired shots. The incident is alleged to be related to taxi violence.

More than 20 people in the taxi industry have died in Ladysmith alone since the start of the year.

Last Thursday, a taxi boss and his bodyguard were killed in a drive-by shooting in Ladysmith.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said they had formed a task team to ensure that taxi killings investigations were centralised.

“With this, we’ll get to know who are the hit men behind the killings and we hope to bring them to book.” For the festive season, Ntuli said 2430 officers would be deployed across the province and 2040 roadblocks would be put up.

The Mercury