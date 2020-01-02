MEC orders investigation after four council vehicles torched









MEC orders investigation after four council vehicles torched. Picture: Supplied Durban - KwaZulu-Natal's MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka has ordered an investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed four vehicles belonging to the Ndwendwe Local Municipality on Thursday.

According to reports, security guards at the municipality saw smoke coming from the parking bays which house municipal vehicles at around 6am on Thursday morning.

When they went to investigate they found four municipal vehicles burning.





In this incident, two of the vehicles were completely destroyed, while two others were partially damaged.





Hlomuka has expressed his concern at this incident and has called for a speedy investigation into the cause of this fire.





“We are very concerned by this incident, the destruction of municipal assets which are meant to bring services to our communities is very unfortunate. Since the circumstances around the cause of this fire are not clear, we have directed the municipality to ensure that this incident is properly investigated and that appropriate actions are taken should it be found that it was arson” said Hlomuka.





Meanwhile, disaster management teams are on standby in the wake of a hail storm in Estcourt.





Hlomuka has also deployed disaster management teams to the Inkosi Langalibalele Local municipality (Estcourt) where a hail storm struck the area of Phumleni, Kwaganguve, damaging over 100 houses.





The department said four people were treated for minor injuries by emergency services.



