Durban - The MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, has expressed shock at the rape of a female nurse at a clinic in Mahlabathini, south of Durban.
MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu is demanding answers from both management of Nkonjeni Hospital in Mahlabathini and the hospital’s contracted security company for their failure to apprehend a suspect who allegedly raped a nurse in an internal clinic's consulting room on Sunday.
According to the Department of Health, the suspect entered the hospital around 5pm, under the pretext of seeking medical attention.
In a statement, the department said the man proceeded to a consulting room, where he allegedly overpowered the nurse and raped her.
"It is unclear how the alleged rapist was able to leave the hospital premises undetected. By the time police got to the scene, the suspect could not be located. The nurse has subsequently received emergency medical attention, and arrangements have been made for her to be seen by a psychologist,"the department said.