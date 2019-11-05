MEC 'outraged' after nurse raped at South Coast clinic









Durban - The MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, has expressed shock at the rape of a female nurse at a clinic in Mahlabathini, south of Durban. MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu is demanding answers from both management of Nkonjeni Hospital in Mahlabathini and the hospital's contracted security company for their failure to apprehend a suspect who allegedly raped a nurse in an internal clinic's consulting room on Sunday. According to the Department of Health, the suspect entered the hospital around 5pm, under the pretext of seeking medical attention. In a statement, the department said the man proceeded to a consulting room, where he allegedly overpowered the nurse and raped her. "It is unclear how the alleged rapist was able to leave the hospital premises undetected. By the time police got to the scene, the suspect could not be located. The nurse has subsequently received emergency medical attention, and arrangements have been made for her to be seen by a psychologist,"the department said.

“I am extremely outraged, and completely shocked and concerned that a nurse who left her home to provide care and hope to the sick could end up being sexually violated in the workplace in such a horrendous way. The act itself is grossly disgraceful and inhumane. It is also completely unacceptable and extremely concerning that the alleged perpetrator was able to get away without being apprehended," the MEC said.

She said it raised serious questions about security arrangements at this hospital.

"If we are going to be paying for security and this happens, it means we are not paying for a service. Our responsibility is to take care of our nurses and everyone who works in the department. I have now demanded a full report from management of the district concerned, as well as from our security unit at Head Office on how such a thing happened. It just cannot be allowed, and sends the wrong message in terms of the safety of our own staff and patients themselves, which is paramount to us. Therefore, I want know what is going to be done to prevent a recurrence of such an incident, so that our staff can rest assured that they are safe," she said.

