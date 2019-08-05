Mxolisi Kaunda Picture: Leon Lestrade

Durban - MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda has pleaded with taxi operators throughout KwaZulu-Natal to ensure that taxi fare increases were discussed with transport forums before they were implemented. Kaunda was speaking after commuters went on a week-long strike in Estcourt over “unreasonable” taxi fare increases.

Kaunda has condemned the illegal protests that resulted in the closure of the R103 in Estcourt on Thursday.

Commuters staged an illegal protest following a taxi fare increase effective from August 1.

He condemned the blockading of roads and urged commuters and taxi operators to resolve the impasse amicably.

Kaunda said taxi associations should ensure that thorough consultation with commuters was conducted before fare increases were implemented.

“I have been pleading with taxi operators throughout the province to ensure that taxi fare increases are discussed with commuters through the transport and commuter forums,” he said.

He also warned members of the public who embarked on illegal and violent protests to desist.

“A right to protest is guaranteed in the Constitution. However, when we exercise this right, we must not violate the rights of others who are not part of the protest.

“If people want to raise genuine grievances, they must follow proper channels before embarking on any destructive behaviour,” said Kaunda.

Jabulani Mazibuko, the chairperson of the National Taxi Alliance, called for the MEC to be removed, saying he “did not know his job”.

“They say we have to sit down with the community, but they don’t consult with us when they increase the fuel price.”

He said while they understood the plight of commuters, taxi owners also needed to buy new vehicles.

Estcourt ward 20 councillor Abbas Warasally said the protest initially started because of increasing taxi fares, but later protesters started demanding money from passing motorists.

“If you didn’t pay to go through, your vehicle was stoned,” said Warasally.

He said it was very sad that the very same people who voted the ruling party into power were the same ones striking because of the failures of the ANC.

“The innocent citizens have to bear the brunt and not the taxi association,” he said.

Last month, residents in Fredville, Inchanga, took to the streets to protest against an increase in taxi fares.

They blocked the main road with burning tyres and logs, saying they had not been consulted about a recent taxi fare increase.

The Mercury