Durban - KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi visited the family of the late Inkosi Fana Dlamini of the Vusathina MaZulu Traditional Council in KwaThathane, Highflats, on Wednesday in Ixopo in the KZN Midlands. Inkosi Fana Dlamini died last week after a long illness.

Sithole-Moloi said it is with profound sadness that the province's Directorate of Traditional Affairs mourns the loss of another senior leader. “Inkosi Fana Dlamini was a respected leader of the Vusathina MaZulu Traditional Council since his installation in 1992. He led with distinction until his passing last week at the age of 82. Inkosi.” She added that in accordance with customary practices when an inkosi passes away, the government visits the family to offer support.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the entire Dlamini clan, friends, and the entire community of Vusathina MaZulu Traditional Council. Traditional leaders are essential partners in our governmental efforts, playing pivotal roles in co-ordinating development initiatives.” The MEC said that Inkosi Dlamini was not only a revered leader within KZN, but also a collaborator with the government, working to advance the welfare of his community. “Despite Inkosi Dlamini's prolonged illness, we had hopes for his recovery, envisioning his continued guidance for his people. As an elder, his presence remained invaluable within our traditional community, and his wisdom greatly benefited other amakhosi.”