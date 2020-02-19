MEC visits family after Grade 11 pupil killed in Nottingham Road crash









Durban - MEC for Education in KwaZul-Natal Kwazi Mshengu paid a visit to the home of Nomalungelo Sithole who was killed when a taxi crashed and burst into flames near Rosetta in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday.

Mshengu also visited the Asithuthuke Combined Schoo at Zanzane Village near Belgowan where Sithole was a Grade 11 pupil.

According to KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, when paramedics arrived they found that the minibus had overturned and caught alight.

“Tragically, two people had already died and paramedics treated 17 patients at the scene for injuries ranging from minor to critical,” said McKenzie.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said culpable homicide charges were being investigated by Nottingham Road SAPS.

Gwala said the taxi was travelling on the R103 between Nottingham Road and Rosetta.

“A 24-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger were declared dead at the scene. The other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

MEC Mshengu expressed his condolences at Sithole's untimely death.

He said the loss of a pupil was always a tough one for the department.

The Mercury