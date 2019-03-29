Sihle Zikalala

Durban - The destruction of property, intimidation and extortion in the construction sector in KwaZulu-Natal will no longer be tolerated. This is the stern warning issued by KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala, who revealed that violent stoppages of construction sites by armed men had seen the halting of multibillion rand projects throughout the country.

Zikalala was addressing members of the Federation For Radical Economic Transformation (FFRET), senior government officials and stakeholders in the business sector during the Radical Economic Transformation summit in Durban yesterday.

Zikalala said the two-day programme would have a session dedicated to industrial conflict, and the provincial approach to the effective and speedy resolution of disputes.

“There is no space for the destruction of property, intimidation, and extortion in the South Africa that we are seeking to build,” he said.

Zikalala said the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors of South Africa (Safced), the Association of South African Quantity Surveyors and the Black Business Council had raised alarm about the delays in projects in the construction sector, owing to violent community protests and intimidation by members of business forums who demand stakes in construction projects.

“Safced argues that 78 projects worth more than R25.5billion have been disrupted and stopped across the country. It said no less than 110 engineers and technicians have already left our country because of these violent stoppages and for concerns of personal safety,” he said.

Zikalala added that the country’s success in transforming the economy hinged on rooting out conflict and illegality on all sites.

“This summit provides an opportunity for all of us to listen to one another, to find one another, and to agree that any form of economic sabotage must be viewed as an attack on all South Africans, especially the poor,” said Zikalala.

He said the violent stoppages by armed men had seen the halting of the R2.4bn German oil storage investment project constructed by WBHO at Saldanha, in the Western Cape.

He also said the Aveng Strabag joint venture terminated its R1.6bn Mtentu bridge contract in the Eastern Cape after violent community protests deriving from job and contract demands that were made against the SA National Roads Agency.

“This does not bode well for investor confidence, the attraction of scarce engineering and technical skills and our efforts to create employment.”

FFRET acting spokesperson Thabani Mthombeni said the forum had adopted a peaceful approach, to transform the economy of the country.

“Our members were invading constructions and closing sites but we have engaged with stakeholders and reach an agreement that benefits everyone. There are ongoing talks about finding resolutions,” said Mthombeni.

He said that there were reports that some FFRET members were still invading constructions sites, adding that the forum was calling on them to abandon such actions.

The Mercury