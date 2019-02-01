Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri, seated next to his wife Mary, testified at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights (CRL Rights Commission) which is mediating between the ECG and SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco). Jonisayi Maromo ANA

DURBAN - Police have until tomorrow to give an update on the case of defeating the ends of justice against the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, led by Shepherd Bushiri. This is according to Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, who has called on police to expedite the case.

Three women were killed in a stampede at the church during a service on December 28. Nine other congregants were injured as they ran for shelter during a heavy rainstorm.

The church has been charged with defeating the ends of justice as the incident was not immediately reported to law enforcement. The bodies were taken to a private mortuary without the families’ knowledge or consent.

The deaths sparked debate on social media, as well as massive protests and calls for the church to be shut down, and for self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri to leave the country.

Nkosi-Malobane said she had written to acting provincial commissioner Major-General Max Masha, asking about the arrests of those responsible.

“Some of the issues raised in the letter include being updated as to whether any person/persons have been arrested and charged for interfering with the scene,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

“I also wanted to know whether the provisions of the Public Gatherings Act had been fully complied with, and whether any additional charges are being contemplated in this regard.

“I am aware that the church was not fully compliant with health and safety regulations in terms of the City of Tshwane’s events joint operations committee at the time of the tragedy.

“I am of the view that charges can be levelled immediately against suspects or organisers for defeating the ends of justice without having to rely on the outcomes of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities hearing,” she said.

This week, Bushiri appeared before the commission and apologised for the incident.

- THE MERCURY