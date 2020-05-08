MEC wants school vandalism cases fast-tracked

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu believes that the acts of vandalism in several schools around the province are the work of business people looking to be awarded contracts from the department. Mshengu revealed this to members of the Education Portfolio Committee on Wednesday. To date, about 239 schools have been vandalised, broken into or burned during the past few weeks of the national lockdown. It would cost the department around R150million to repair the damage. The department could be forced to procure mobile classes to accommodate pupils when they return to schools. The Mercury also reported last week that the department suspected that the vandalism was orchestrated by unscrupulous business people who were looking to secure contracts.

While Mshengu did not produce any evidence to support his assertion, he said they had identified a trend that suggested that “someone is trying to push us in a certain direction”.

Mshengu said he was concerned about the lack of prosecutions and convictions from these cases, adding that he would engage Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to get these cases fast-tracked to send a message to the criminals.

He said according to the police, there were 28 suspects linked to these cases dating back to last year, and yet there had not been a single prosecution.

Committee member Thembeni KaMadlopha Mthethwa said yesterday she was sceptical of the MEC’s statement.

“It is not that schools are being burned because of the lockdown period.

“This has been happening for some time, and further, you can’t say it’s people looking for tenders who are burning schools when you have not arrested a single business person,” she said. The chairperson of the education portfolio committee, Jomo Sibiya, said they were happy the department was engaging with law enforcement officials.

“If you look at the modus operandi in the schools that have been damaged, it is the same in all of them.

“Schools are broken into or burned and meaningless items are stolen.

“If you have a situation like that, it seems that there is a syndicate that is sending a particular message to you,” he said.

The Mercury