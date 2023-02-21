Medi Response KZN director Paul Herbst has died - just days after returning from earthquake hit Türkiye

Durban - Paul Herbst, director of Medi Response KwaZulu-Natal, who returned from rescue efforts in quake hit Türkiye on Saturday, has died. This is according to a statement by Medi Response on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The statement, posted on the emergency medical service provider’s Facebook page said Medi Response is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Herbst. “On behalf of the entire team at Medi Response, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” said the statement. Medi Response said Herbst was a well-respected and dedicated leader in the field of emergency medical services.

“His passion for helping others was evident in the work that he did every day, and he was known for his unwavering commitment to providing care to those in need. “The loss of Herbst is a tremendous blow to the community, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. “As we mourn his passing, it is important to remember the incredible contributions that he made and the countless lives that he touched along the way.

Story continues below Advertisement

“During this time of grief, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of Paul's family and friends as they navigate through this difficult time. Let us all take a moment to honour his memory and celebrate the legacy of a truly remarkable man. Rest in peace, Paul,” said Medi Response. Herbst was part of the Medi Response team under the banner of Gift of The Givers, who travelled to assist Türkiye and Syria following the devastating earthquake that left thousands dead or missing. Paul Herbst (centre) was part of the Medi Response team alongside various other search and rescue missions from other countries who went to Türkiye following an earthquake that left thousands dead or missing. Picture: Medi Response

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement on Sunday, Medi Response said the team returned to South Africa on Saturday afternoon along with other South African SAR technicians. In a video interview with Herbst was shared by Medi Response on Friday.