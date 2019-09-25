Mediclinic probes unregistered locum







Private hospital group Mediclinic is working with the authorities to establish how a doctor had been working at a trauma unit without being registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). Picture: Pixabay Durban - Private hospital group Mediclinic is working with the authorities to establish how a doctor had been working at a trauma unit without being registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). The doctor had been practising as a locum doctor at the Mediclinic Victoria Hospital in KwaDukuza (Stanger) since October last year. She was arrested. Mediclinic Victoria Hospital manager, Jenny Meer, said the group viewed the matter seriously. “Mediclinic Victoria’s emergency centre is operated and managed by an independent practice that is responsible for the hiring and vetting of the medical practitioners who work in the unit. “The hospital views this matter in a very serious light and is engaging with the independent practice to establish how any breach that may have occurred was overlooked,” she said.

HPCSA head of corporate affairs, Daphney Chuma, said the body inspected the hospital after a complaint was lodged against the doctor.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that the doctor had been practising while not registered with the HPCSA. The practice manager at the Mediclinic Victoria confirmed that the practitioner had been employed as a local casualty doctor since October 2018,” Chuma said.

Chuma said the doctor’s name did not appear on the medical practitioners’ register.

“The doctor was registered with effect from February 1, 2006, to December 31, 2009,” she said.

Victoria Hospital’s Emergency Unit director, Dr Grant Lindsay, said that when he took over the unit, the doctor had already been working there.

He said he had not had any issues with the doctor and was shocked to learn of the allegations levelled against her.

“We’re co-operating with the council to get to the bottom of this,” he said.

The arrest comes less than three months after a man was found to have been treating patients at another, unrelated practice, without a valid licence.

Chuma said in that case, the Inspectorate Office along with the Hawks in Durban conducted an inspection at the practice in Warwick Avenue.

“The officers found that the doctor at the medical facility was on leave and had employed a locum. The locum indicated that he was a Congolese national and had been working as a medical doctor at the practice since June 24. When his status was checked, it was found that he wasn’t registered with the HPCSA,” she said.

Chuma said the man claimed to have written a board examination and had received an email from the HPCSA, however he could not provide proof of the email.

Health rights organisation Medical Rights Advocacy Network co-ordinator, Poonitha Naidoo, said it was a crime against the state for any medical doctor to practise outside the council.

“All medical professionals are required by law to work under the council. It’s also in the best interests of the public for practitioners to be registered with the HPCSA. It’s concerning to note that the doctor’s professional credentials weren’t properly vetted,” she said.

Naidoo said that while she was pleased that cases were being brought to the fore, many others were swept under the carpet.

The Mercury