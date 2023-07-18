Meet Colgate, a 90-year-old Nile crocodile from Crocworld in KZN with 36 wives and countless children

Durban – Crocworld Conservation Centre on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast is home to Colgate, a 90-year-old Nile crocodile. Centre manager James Wittstock said Colgate is a youngster compared to his 122-year-old friend, Henry, who is also based at Crocworld.

He said Colgate is the centre’s second-biggest crocodile and is an impressive sight to behold. “Colgate is an adult male Nile crocodile who resides at Pen 9, Crocword Conservation Centre, Scottburgh, KZN South Coast with his 36 wives with whom he has fathered many, many crocodilians over the years,” said Wittstock. Wittstock said Colgate is 4.8m long and weighs 650kg.

“Colgate is the second-most impressive crocodile at the centre, and one of the largest Nile crocodiles in captivity worldwide,” he said. He said Colgate earned his name from his endearing smile showing pearly white teeth that are accentuated by his darker appearance. “His colour is assumed to be a result of hyper-melanism, a genetic trait which results in an increased concentration of melanin in visual carriers – but it would take a dedicated long-term breeding project to prove this theory,” said Wittstock.

He said Colgate's temperament could be described as confident but aloof. “He is not shy to throw his weight around at feeding time, but is often quick to slip into one of his ponds at his slightest suspicion of what he perceives as impending danger,” he said. Wade Kilian, reptile curator at Crocworld, said Colgate was brought to the centre in 1985 from Botswana’s Okavango Delta, and his age was estimated to be 90 because of his size and condition.

“We’re fortunate at Crocworld to have not one, but two of the world’s most impressive Nile crocodiles in captivity,” he said. Kilian said because crocodilians are considered the ‘ultimate survivors’ and some of the oldest known species on the planet, many people did not realise just how threatened they were. People didn’t realise the importance of protecting and learning from animals like Colgate, he said.

“Crocodiles are apex predators, which means they play an important role in the ecosystem, helping to prevent habitat degradation by overpopulation, and regulating populations of their preferred prey species. “Over the past 38 years, many visitors have learnt more about crocodilians by visiting the centre and meeting Colgate, and we’re excited his role at Crocworld ensures many future generations will be educated in conservation,” said Killian