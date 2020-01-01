Meet Durban’s real-life superheroes









Durban - Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear flight suits and often race against the grim reaper, with their sirens blaring, hoping to save lives. Se-Anne Rall spoke to some of the city’s everyday heroes, who risk their lives to help rescue those who have been involved in serious car crashes, raging infernos or who have been pushed under by strong waves. In other situations, they search for long hours to give loved ones closure

Metro Police Search and Rescue Constable Mfanufikile Success Dlamini, pictured with SAPS Search and Rescue Warrant Officer Dave Steyn.

Why did you choose this path? To be honest, when I joined Search and Rescue, I did not know what to expect, but I’ve found my purpose in it. Helping communities by bringing their loved ones back home with dignity. It is quite fulfilling and good for my mental state, knowing that I’ve done good for the next person. I’m a person who seeks to promote human welfare, a humanitarian. It’s something I would do voluntarily, even if I were to leave the organisation. It’s who I am. I am a part of an amazing team.

How do you mentally prepare for the job?

We go through intensive training that includes a baseline assessment of physical fitness, which requires determination and consistency. That teaches you discipline and elevates one’s confidence to complete each operation we are faced with. It is also a test of endurance when search operations leads you to rivers, dams and the sea. We are also tested for various phobias like fears of heights, confined spaces and blood. All training and preparations are conducted by my commanders Captain Dean Nieuwoudt and Warrant Officer Dave Steyn. We are exposed to traumatic events, unpredictable work hours and work in high pressure situations. So our commanders help build resilience by advising us to talk about our feelings, having someone to trust, sleeping well most of the time, eating healthily, doing physical activities regularly and relaxing.

Mental well-being is just as important as physical well-being, and maintaining both is an important part of staying fit and healthy.

Which cases stand out as career highlights?

Search and Rescue involves air, land and water, which requires one to be trained and be certified as commercial Class IV diver. A skill which is not for everyone, as it is a very dangerous profession. In October, we searched for a doctor who had gone missing at Howick Falls. We had to face adverse situations, as the rocks, debris and extremely cold conditions made it difficult, but we managed to find the doctor’s body on the third day of the search.





How do you cope with the work you do?

We work in extremely traumatic situations. One is required to be physically and mentally healthy. And, with the right equipment, it improves every recovery or rescue’s chances of success - from vehicles to personal protective equipment provided, we overcome tough situations.

Lessons that you have learnt along the way?

The hard work and situations we face build discipline. They also teach us how to improve when faced with a difficult situation.

Why did you choose this job?

I come from a long line of emergency workers which includes my grandfather, my uncles and cousins. It’s not a job, it’s my passion. When I put on my boots each morning, I don’t know if I’ll be taking them off at the end of the day.

How do you mentally prepare for the job?

Keeping physically fit helps with the mental preparation, training for different scenarios really helps as it allows you to walk into any situation and feel calm.

Which cases stand out as career highlights?

In January, I abseiled off Blue Lagoon bridge to save a man who had been stabbed. He had been lying in the area for hours. Captain Dean Nieuwoudt from Metro Police Search and Rescue called me to assist. The amazing part is that I often see the patient. He is such a happy guy. There was also a baby rescue in February and we all worked really hard and breathed a huge sigh of relief when she cried as she came out of the drain. There were lots of standout moments during the floods and recently the factory fire - where it was extremely hot and I just knew it was going to be a long fight. There was a great team of fellow emergency and rescue personnel who worked to ensure that the fire was put out. Rescue is never a one-person effort, to make any rescue work you need a team. The team of giants who work in Durban is truly an amazing team.

How do you cope with the kind of work you do?

A great sense of humour, lots of coffee and the support of your team. You have to take time to just break away and you have to learn to relax. If you are in the emergency services you are an “adrenalin junkie” - always looking for the next “good case”, but you have to learn to relax.

Lessons that have been learnt along the way?

Take each day as it comes, but never forget what yesterday has taught you. The patient is why you are on the scene, not for fame or glory or a picture in a newspaper, it’s for the patient, if the patient was not there we would not be needed. Give the patient your 100%, it might not be your darkest hour but it is theirs. Be emotional, but never get emotionally involved - that kills you.

Metro Police Search and Rescue Constable Lee Bryant





Why did you choose this path?

I come from a military family and this was me fulfilling a lifelong dream. Edmund Burke once said: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” So for me, it is an opportunity to do something rather than sit back and do nothing.

How do you mentally prepare for the job?

It’s impossible to think that you won’t be affected by what you see. Talking about it helps. Post-traumatic stress ddisorder is the number one killer in the emergency services field. There are some cases that stay with you, but we have a brotherhood and we talk about issues that affect us.

Which cases stand out as career highlights?

We worked on a case where a 13-year-old girl had tried to commit suicide and by the time we got to the scene, although she had broken almost every bone in her body, she was still alive. We slid down the side of the cliff so quickly to get to her. Even though she died in hospital, we were able to give her family the opportunity to say goodbye to her.

How do you cope with the kind of work you do?

I am a deeply spiritual person and I pray. I also have a support base of colleagues and supervisors and we regularly talk about the cases we experience. I am a talker so I often talk about my experiences.

Lessons that have been learnt along the way?

No man gets left behind. No matter what, we are a brotherhood and we get through it. We get a sense of fulfilment from what we do and it makes it all worthwhile. Every call-out is a team event and there is no “I” in team. We all work together to get the job done.

The Mercury