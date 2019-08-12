Thandolwethu Picture: Facebook

Durban - It’s an oxymoron to be a Zulu vegan. That’s what people told radio presenter Thandolwethu when she informed them about her decision to become a vegan. Despite their scepticism about how a black person could not eat meat, plant-based diets are on the rise in South Africa with searches related to vegan food ranking high on Google SA.

According to Trends data released in May, South Africa is one of the top 30 countries in the world where searches for “veganism”, “vegan recipes” and “vegan restaurants” are popular.

Thadolwethu, a presenter at East Coast Radio, became a vegan five years ago after watching plant-based documentary, ‘Forks Over Knives’

What she viewed on the documentary put her off meat for good.

“After I saw what they were putting in my food, in terms of meat, I was like no thank you, I will not be a part of it,” she said.

Thandolwethu says giving up animal flesh was not difficult for her as she is a strong-willed person.

“Once I decide if I am doing something or not, it’s pretty easy for me to let go. The moment I watched that documentary, I was doing a three to six show, after my show I took my best friend to my house, told him to raid my deep freezer and that was history,” she said.

Meat is a big part of black culture, but Thandolwethu says because she lives alone, she can dictate what she eats without worrying about negative opinions from others.

She has, however, receive some flak because of her vegan diet.

“I’ve been told I am black, and I can’t not eat meat. It’s an oxymoron to be a Zulu vegan. When I went to gym, I got a personal trainer, he kept telling that I need to get protein from somewhere, which of course is meat.”

Vegans get their protein from plant-based sources like lentils, chickpeas, peanuts, quinoa and tofu – among other things.

Being a vegan is not as boring or bland as some might thing. Thadolwethu says it can actually be quite flavourful and delicious.

“The one meal that I can’t get enough of is brinjal curry. If it is made beautifully, I am all in. It’s just the most incredible thing on planet earth. When it comes to desserts, I would have to say it’s a ‘nice cream’. That’s when you freeze bananas and you make a vegan ice cream that is just to die for. Drip that with some vegan condensed milk [and] I’m in heaven,” she said.

Finding a decent place to eat with vegan options on the menu might have been hard a decade ago, but there are a lot of plant-based restaurants popping up all over Durban.

“I think I chose the best time to become vegan because you can get almost anything from anywhere. If someone is a vegan and they are finding it very hard to find where they can eat, I suggest that you join support groups on Facebook, so you know where all the vegans are eating. There is nothing worse than being a vegan and every time you go out you are stuck with eating French fries.”

If you want to become a vegan, Thandolwethu advises against going, um, cold turkey.

“Start off very small by starting off with ‘Meatless Mondays’ and then increasing that to maybe two days a week. The thing I love about being a vegan is that every meal, no matter how satisfying, you don’t feel lethargic and I hated that about being a meat eater. So just start off very slow… and next thing you know you will be meatless all the way.”

The Mercury