Durban - The first inaugural Executive Committee meeting with the recently elected eThekwini Municipality leadership was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday. The meeting saw the appointment of chairpersons of Section 80 of the Local Government Municipal Structures Act No. 117 of 1998 committees following the tabling of a report.

The chairpersons of the committees are;

• Councillor Ntokozo Sibiya who was appointed Chairperson of the Community Services Committee. This committee deals with community services including community participation, health services, library services, parks, recreation and culture and the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

• Councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo was appointed Chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee which deals with all matters pertaining to electricity, engineering, human settlements, transport, waste management and water and sanitation.

• Deputy Mayor Belinda Scott was appointed as Chairperson of the Finance, Security and Emergency Services Committee which deals with all matters pertaining to emergency services and safety and security which include disaster management, Metro Police, Fire Services, Security Management and Safer Cities.

• Councillor Nompumelelo Sithole was appointed Chairperson of the Governance and Human Resources Committee which is responsible for corporate administration, promotion of interface between the Municipality and local communities, national and international stakeholders and human resources matters including skills development.

• Councillor Sipho Kaunda was appointed Chairperson of the Economic Development and Planning Committee which deals with the promotion of local economic development and investment opportunities in eThekwini and provides a conducive environment to promote entrepreneurship and also oversees regulations pertaining to land use management.

The tabled report states that the Local Government Municipal Structures Act provides for the appointment of Committees of councillors to assist the Executive Committee. The Act stipulates that the Executive Committee shall appoint from within its own ranks a chairperson for each of the committees. Deputy Chairpersons will be elected at the first meeting of each of the committees.

