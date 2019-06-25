UKZN has announced that Professor Nana Poku has been appointed as their new Vice Chancellor and principal. Picture: Albert Hirasen

Durban - Professor Nana Poku has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor and principal at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. UKZN said Poku will take up the posts immediately.

"The appointment follows a global search and was made with the unanimous approval of both council and the university’s Senior Appointments Committee," said UKZN's spokesperson, Ashton Bodrick.

He said Poku had been serving in the position of Acting Vice-Chancellor and principal since October 2018.

In 2013, Poku joined UKZN as the Executive Director of the Health Economics and AIDS Research Institute (HEARD). He was then appointed as Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the College of Law and Management Studies at UKZN in 2017.

"Professor Poku holds a PhD in International Political Economy and has a distinguished career in research and policy on the political economy of health and HIV and AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. He also has experience in institutional management," Bodrick said.

Acting Chairperson of the UKZN Council, Dr Letticia Moja, welcomed Poku, adding that she looking forward to his leadership and guidance.

"We are confident of his ability and commitment to contribute towards taking the University to greater heights. The university is thrilled to move into the next exciting phase of UKZN’s evolution under his leadership. His contribution thus far has been significant. He is highly respected and possesses the drive and vision to advance UKZN at an exciting time in the history of the university," she said.

The Vice-Chancellor is the highest academic leadership position within the university’s structure and is responsible for providing leadership in all strategic areas.

Accepting his appointment, Professor Nana Poku said it was an honour and a privilege to be chosen as UKZN’s new Vice-Chancellor and principal.

"I’m really excited about the opportunity to lead UKZN into the future, to build on the legacy of the university and to continue to fulfil the founding vision of UKZN in the strategic areas of research, training, and outreach. I look forward to working with the university community in achieving our goals," he said.

The Mercury