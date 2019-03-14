UNATHI Ncube, centre, with Minenhle Goqo during the memorial service for three Newlands East Secondary School pupils who were killed in a taxi crash last week. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The Newlands East Secondary School pupil who survived a horror crash in which her three fellow pupils were killed, has not yet been told about their deaths. Bongeka Gumede is in hospital after she was injured when a taxi allegedly jumped a red robot and crashed into her and three other pupils, Ayanda Mtshali, 14, Tina Ngiba, 13, and Luyanda Ngubane, 13, on Dumisani Makhaye Drive last week.

Yesterday, a memorial service was held for the three girls at their school.

Speaking at the service, the principal, Philani Ndlovu, said Bongeka was doing well.

“What really breaks my heart is that she is worried about her friends. She still does not know her friends have departed. If we tell her that her friends are no more, that will break her. We told her that her friends are in the hospital as well, and you could see that she was relieved as she smiled,” Ndlovu said.

Community members, teachers, pupils and officials from government offices attended the service yesterday.

Ndlovu also lashed out at the local taxi association, saying it did not care about the community’s safety.

“This is not the first time we have lost a student through reckless driving from these local taxis. The police must consider visiting these taxi ranks because some drivers drink and take drugs before driving,” said Ndlovu.

An emotional Thulani Mtshali, the father of Ayanda, said his daughter had meant everything to him.

“I would like to comfort her fellow pupils and friends because I do understand that they are also hurting from this loss,” said Mtshali.

Luyanda’s aunt Zanele Cele described her as a friendly child for whom they had high hopes.

“As a family, we are hurting. We have lost our little angel,” said Cele.

Nokuthula Ngiba said her niece, Tina, was a very friendly girl who loved going to church.

“I am finding it hard to come to terms with her passing. They were very close friends who used to wait for each other every morning to go to school,” said Ngiba.

Meanwhile taxi driver Sboniso Zwane, who was charged with culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving in connection with the crash, was granted R3000 bail yesterday in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court.

The 33-year-old is due back in court in May.

