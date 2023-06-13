Men caught attempting to cut the railings off a bridge in PMB with a hacksaw

Durban - Two men were caught red-handed while attempting to steal the railing off a bridge near the YMCA in the Scottsville area of Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Mi7 National Group managing director Colin David, said the Mi7 Control Room received information regarding two men who were spotted attempting to cut the railings off of a bridge.

David said reaction officers were immediately dispatched and through a quick response time caught the pair in the act. “The men were in possession of a hacksaw and various other tools, and were attempting to remove metal rails from the bridge,” he said. He said the suspects were apprehended and the matter handed over to the SAPS for further investigation.

Last year, The Mercury reported two men were arrested after they were seen by a eThekwini municipal official stealing the copper cables from a light pole on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment) in the Durban CBD. According to the report, the two cable thieves were nabbed within 10 minutes by the Metro Police. “The police intercepted the pair after a municipal official raised the alarm when he saw the brazen suspects stealing cables in broad daylight on Margaret Mncadi Avenue,” said the city.