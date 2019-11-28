Durban - A prisoner at a KwaZulu-Natal correctional facility, who died two weeks after he severely burnt himself while taking a bath, is one of several cases under investigation by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) following an increase in unnatural deaths at correctional centres.
The inspectorate has expressed concern about the increase and has sent a preliminary report with recommendations to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, the Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services and the Chair of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services.
JICS spokesperson, Emarentia Cupido, said the mentally ill patient was found sitting in a bath tub in September.
Cupido said the cell in which the deceased was housed accommodated four beds.
"Two were older mentally ill males, one blind and the other wheelchair-bound. An official who was doing a head count before the end of his shift, noticed that the inmate was missing. Upon opening the section found the inmate inside the bath tub. The inmate was given first aid and taken to hospital," she said.