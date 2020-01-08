Menzi High School pupils praise teachers for their unwavering support









MENZI High School pupils in uMlazi who scored seven distinctions each are, from left: Bongumusa Mkhungo, Phindile Mthembu, Muntu Ntombela (principal), Lungiswa Cele and Amahle Mathe. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Teachers at uMlazi-based Menzi High School are the guiding light that made certain the school lived up to its reputation and produced top pupils who scored seven distinctions each. The school is renowned for producing excellent Grade 12 results. The five pupils who produced multiple distinctions heaped praise on the work done by their teachers. The top performers this year were down by two - last year the school had seven pupils who scored more than five distinctions. “We have not seen the full results, but we expect that there will be an overall improvement in the performance of the pupils this year,” said school principal Muntu Ntombela. “The credit goes out to all the teachers, not just those that taught Grade 12. All the teachers contributed and worked with some of the weaker pupils to make sure they received good marks,” she said.

Four of the top performers at the school agreed that teachers had sacrificed their family time to help them prepare for exams.

Bongumusa Mkhungo, 18, Phindile Mthembu, 17, Lungiswa Cele, 17, and Amahle Mathe,17, scored seven distinctions in maths, physical science, English, Zulu, accounting, life science and life orientation.

“We have to thank our teachers for the way we performed. Although I knew that I would do well because of the work I had put in, the teachers had gone above and beyond to assist us,” said Mthembu.

“They were always available, coming in during weekends, and even sacrificed their own family time to help us,” she said.

Cele said she had put in long hours to achieve her results.

“I would go home and study, and when we study in groups, I would also help some of the students that were struggling with a subject and teach them.”

Mkhungo urged the new class of 2020 to use every moment available to study. “Don’t procrastinate. Work with other pupils in groups, as they provide an effective way of learning.”

Mthembu’s mother, Hlengiwe, was happy with how her daughter had performed.

“She has worked very hard She was at school from six in the morning until six in the afternoon, including weekends,” she said.

All pupils were hoping to study medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Mercury