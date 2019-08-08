

Durban - A Metro Police officer is facing suspension over a comment he made on a colleague's post on social media.

Earlier this week, a female officer posted an image of a monkey at the Metro Police headquarters at Archie Gumede Place on the outskirts of the Durban CBD.





The image was captioned, "I was wondering who was stealing the daily apples I give to the birds outside my window!! Well..here's the proof.. 32 years and never seen a monkey at HQ."













The male policeman then commented, "And you work with so many."













Head of Metro Police, Commissioner Steve Middleton, condemned the police officer's comment.





"I have instituted an investigation and suspension," he said.





"I will not tolerate anything of this nature. I have called for an immediate investigation into this racist comment on Facebook. Where applicable, disciplinary action will take place. I have instituted immediate suspension with regards to this member," Middleton said.





In 2016, estate agent Penny Sparrow, made headlines when she described black people as monkeys. Sparrow's comments, which went viral on social media, led charges of crimen injuria being opened against her. Sparrow has since died after suffering from colon cancer.





In April, a SARS official faced disciplinary action after she used a toy gorilla to address black staff.





The Mercury