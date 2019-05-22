Constable Sonto Emmelinall Mhlanga and Sergeant Zephinia Fanifami Dladla, were gunned down while guarding the home, above, of an eThekwini Municipality councillor, Boxer Zulu, in Bhambayi, near Phoenix. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A traumatised ANC ward councillor who shot at gunmen after they allegedly killed two metro police officers stationed outside his house has described the attack as a political hit. Sergeant Zephinia Fanifami Dladla, 61, and his 40-year-old female colleague, Constable Sonto Emmelinall Mhlanga, were guarding the home of councillor Boxer Zulu in Bhambayi near Phoenix, when they came under attack.

Zulu, who has been receiving police protection for a year, told The Mercury he suspected that the recent political killings in the province might be linked to the incident.

He added that there had been incidents in the past where the community had threatened his life and had marched to his home.

He said the incidents had led to a decision more than a year ago that metro police be stationed outside.

“Due to the political atmosphere in the province, particularly issues of councillors being killed, I can speculate that this incident is also linked to it,” said Zulu.

Zulu said the incident had left his neighbourhood puzzled, confused and scared.

“I’ve lived here for more than 20 years and there’s no one who would do such a disgusting thing in front of my house.

“The fact that the police were robbed and killed in front of my house, to me it gives the impression that it’s more than a crime. This has another element,” added Zulu.

Describing the attack on the officers, Zulu said he was in his house around 9.45pm when he heard a noise outside.

He said he went to look through the window and saw that a person was standing at the window of the metro police officers’ car, which was parked in front of his front-yard gate.

He said he decided to go outside to check what was going on, when he heard shots. Zulu said he got his firearm and went outside.

“As I was approaching the door, three shots were fired. When I got to the gate, two shots were fired towards the gate. I had no choice but to retaliate and I fired two shots towards them. They ran away.”

Zulu said he then went to the car and found one officer lying on the ground and the other in the passenger seat.

Both had been shot dead. Zulu said his family were devastated and traumatised about what happened.

“My three children, my wife and myself, we’re all not feeling safe. The kids won’t be able to go to school because we’re not sure how safe they are, where this comes from and what’s the motive behind it.

“The SAPS has made a pledge to reinforce and beef up the security, and we hope they do that,” he said.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said Dladla and Mhlanga were shot multiple times and their firearms taken.

It is alleged that the gunmen fled the scene in a car that was parked near the councillor’s house.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant- Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that two cases of murder had been opened at the Phoenix police station.

The matter has since been transferred to a specialised task team which focuses on political-related killings.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in on social media for the two slain officers.

Commenting on a Facebook post about the murders, a resident said he had seen the officers stopping to grab a bite to eat before heading to Zulu’s house.

Other residents commented that the road was a hot spot in the area.

“It’s been a hot spot for years now. So sorry to hear this. We are not safe anywhere.

“No compassion for life any more. All we can do is pray and take precautions,” the resident said.

The eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor, Fawzia Peer, called on witnesses to come forward and assist police with their investigation.

She urged police to “leave no stone unturned” in their quest to arrest the culprits.

Metro police head Steve Middleton said they extended their sympathies to the families.

“May our brother and sister’s souls rest in peace. We hope that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book soon,” he said.

THE MERCURY