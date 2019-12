Metro superintendent honoured for service









SUPERINTENDENT Johan Truter retired from the metro police yesterday after almost 40 years of service. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - After almost 40 years in the metro police, Superintendent Johan Truter plans to relax and enjoy his retirement. Truter was honoured during a farewell lunch held at the metro police headquarters in Archie Gumede Place (Old Fort Road). The decorated police officer was awarded a medal and certificate for his long service in the police. The handover was done by metro police head, Commissioner Steve Middleton. Truter, 59, thanked his colleagues and wished those in management well.

“They mustn’t just be bosses but should lead the people. They have to maintain the standard and set an example for those who are looking up to them, so it will arouse interest in the profession,” he said.

During his career, Truter said he came across many challenges.

“One was losing police members. It was very painful,” he said.

Truter said his wife was also a former police officer in retirement.

“In total, 15 people in my family served our country as officers. Now, there are just four left in the force and others have retired.”

Truter said being a police officer taught him respect and discipline. These traits, he said, would remain a part of his character even though he was no longer part of the men and women in blue.

In a tribute to Truter, Middleton said: “With the level of professionalism you portrayed every day of your 39.9 years of service, you can rightfully claim your future in peaceful rest and the comfort of your family. We salute you, Superintendent.”

The Mercury