Middle-income earners not keen on solar - study

Durban – A study has found that although middle-income earners in the country have been severely affected by load shedding, they are not keen on the idea of solar energy and generators. The SA Blackout Report 2023 by Brandmapp has highlighted the damaging effect of load shedding on small businesses.

The study surveyed 1 496 participants across South Africa, revealing that 73% of the mid-market population lose their internet/wi-fi access during load shedding and a large percentage have no practical power back-up. It targeted respondents living in households with a monthly income greater than R10 000 and those most likely to mitigate the effects of Eskom’s load shedding. The report said safety was also a concern during load shedding.

“That 64% of people feel less safe at home is nothing short of tragic in a country already suffering under the reputation of being a global crime capital. Also, 49% said they were often unable to read or study. For students that number rockets up to 80%.” The report said despite not a large group investing in solar, more than 50% of the mid-market believe load shedding won’t end. “Some 79% of respondents are planning to spend money to fight blackouts – and about half of them can spend more than R15K doing so.” A total of 58% of young adults say they are thinking of leaving the country because of blackouts.

“Some 44% of participants (who are) small to medium enterprise (SME) owners said they have had a loss of income due to load shedding; and 75% of SME owners said their costs increased due to load shedding. The SME side of the economy has been hit extremely hard,” reads the report. Energy expert Lungile Mashele said that given the precarious nature middle-income households find themselves in, buying solar products to reduce load shedding is seen as a luxury. “Middle-income households are paying more for their homes and cars than three years ago. Insurance, medical aid, fuel and food costs have gone up exponentially. Most people are just trying to stay afloat.