DURBAN - Going hi-tech to fight crime is paying off for Midlands residents, who have installed automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera security systems in some areas. The initiative, which has been endorsed by the uMngeni (Howick) Municipality, has led to several arrests.

There are cameras in parts of Howick and Karkloof, among other areas.

Debbie Preston, founder and director of the uMngeni Community Safety Initiative (UCSI), which is a non-profit company focused on the proactive monitoring of vehicles entering and exiting the uMngeni precinct, said the initiative was established to create safer communities, deter crime and promote economic growth.

She explained that the ANPR camera surveillance software is an online management platform directly linked to the national law enforcement database.

“The technology allows for the proactive monitoring of the uMngeni periphery, which alerts the operations co-ordinator and the control room that a vehicle listed as involved in a crime has entered our community,” Preston said.

She said UCSI was “an intelligence information disseminating body” which made sure that police got reliable, credible information timeously so that they could respond accordingly.

“To date, there are four UCSI cameras up and there are another 11 pending.

“We can only go as fast as the funding is made available.

“In total there are 26 urban-based cameras proposed for phase 1. The surrounding areas have also come on board and we are in discussions about another 11 in the outlying communities,” Preston said.

She said the project was funded by the community and the funds go towards the capital costs.

Areas identified for cameras include but are not limited to Hilton, Howick, Howick West, Howick South, Kwa Mevana, Merrivale, Merrivale Heights, Birnamwood, Mpophomeni, Karkloof, Curry’s Post, Balgowan and surrounding areas.

uMngeni mayor Sizwe Sokhela said the initiative was impressive and the municipality fully endorsed it.

“It is the responsibility of local government to support programmes aimed at countering and preventing criminality,” said Sokhela.

