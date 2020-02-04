Midmar Dam partially closed two months after sewage spill









More than two months after the Mpophomeni Wastewater Works flooded the Midmar Dam with raw sewage, concerns have been raised that fishing and the launching of boats are still banned at part of the dam. Durban - More than two months after the Mpophomeni Wastewater Works flooded the Midmar Dam with raw sewage, concerns have been raised that fishing and the launching of boats are still banned at part of the dam. A Howick resident, who asked not to be named, said he regularly visited the nature reserve in the area through the Thurlow entrance and went fishing with his father. “That special time I spent fishing with my dad has been taken away - and it affects others as well. We can’t go near the water, we can’t launch boats or go fishing,” he said. He said that although reports had indicated that the spill had been cleared, they were still restricted from using the dam at the reserve. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the sewage spill had not yet been completely cleared.

“The spill has resulted in us closing down the Thurlow side of Midmar Dam. The public cannot access the Thurlow side as it is closed,” he said.

However, Mntambo said the public could catch and consume fish caught on the other side of the dam.

“Midmar Dam is huge and the spillage is only on the Thurlow side. According to the latest report received from water affairs, it is safe to drink water from the dam,” he said.

Umgungundlovu District Municipality spokesperson Brian Zuma said urgent interventions had been conducted that included pressure-jetting blocked sewer lines and manholes, the dredging of the ponds at Mpophomeni pump station and fixing the damaged sewer pipeline and manholes.

“Umgeni Water and the municipality are working closely together to monitor the situation and a contract for the upgrading of Mpophomeni Wastewater Works has been awarded,” said Zuma.

He said the situation was under control and there was no threat to marine life.

Since the collapse of Mpophomeni Wastewater Works outside Pietermaritzburg last year, the Howick plant has been used to service the area until Umgeni Water builds an ultra-modern wastewater treatment plant at Mpophomeni.

Shami Harichunder, the corporate stakeholder manager of Umgeni Water, said work on the site was expected to begin soon, adding that upon completion the upgrade would accommodate twice as many residents.

“Mpophomeni has been without a functioning wastewater treatment plant for several years, which has affected business, industrial and housing development in the area,” Harichunder said.

He said the pond system at the Mpophomeni Pump Station was being dredged to increase capacity, and a disinfection system would be installed to alleviate raw sewage spillage.

“An upgrade of the de-watering plant at Howick Wastewater Treatment Works is to be completed to allow effective sludge wasting, resulting in less accumulation of sewage in the ponds and storm dam at the Mpophomeni Pump Station,” said Harichunder.

In addition, Umgeni Water would be assisting with a wetland project to be implemented by the Department of Environmental Affairs.

“This wetland will provide natural additional treatment of effluent from the Mpophomeni Pump Station,” said Harichunder.

