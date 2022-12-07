Millions of rand set aside to pay bonuses for eThekwini staff

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has allocated R71 million to pay performance bonuses to staff in order to avoid a wildcat strike by employees waiting to receive the lump sum. The municipality said it could not afford to pay bonuses to all staff members and had reached an agreement to pay only those between grade 3 and 9 (service-delivery level).

Those from grade 10 to 18 considered to be on supervisory level would not be paid due to financial constraints. The money is supposed to be taken from the savings achieved from the cut in overtime spending. However, deputy mayor Philani Mavundla revealed that no savings had been achieved. In August, the council decided to cut overtime spending across all departments by 50%. This was meant to save money and divert it to employing more staff and in a bid to clamp down on abuse of overtime.

Mavundla said some units’ spending on overtime had even exceeded their original budget (before the council policy to cut by 50% was implemented). A report on the bonuses tabled before the executive committee (Exco) meeting yesterday called on the committee to approve the re-prioritisation of funds in the amount of R71m from the overtime budget to cater for the payment of performance rewards for the 2020/21 financial years. “The purpose of this report is to appraise and request approval from Exco to reprioritise funds from the overtime budget to pay performance rewards for the 2020/21 financial year.

The eThekwini Municipality was unable to pay performance rewards for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years due to non-affordability of the municipality. The finances of the municipality were largely strained due to the onset of Covid-19, the 2021 looting in KZN and the flooding in April 2022,” it said. City manager Musa Mbhele said the city had to pay these bonuses. He said the bonuses were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the understanding that it would be revisited when the financial situation improved. “We finally said we could consider paying people from a particular task level. We would have loved to pay all, we needed R185m for all which the city could not afford.”

DA councillor Yogis Govender said while she understood the contractual obligations, she questioned how bonuses could be justified given the poor service delivery. Mavundla raised questions about the savings. “There is no money left, the money has been used, misused and abused. The 50% they aimed to cut has been exhausted.”