Millions set aside to guard eThekwini workers due to frequent attacks when they attend to service delivery complaints

Durban - The brazen attacks by criminals on eThekwini Municipality employees are going to cost the City’s ratepayers who now have to fork out more money to ensure these workers are protected. This was revealed by eThekwini’s chief financial officer Dr Sandile Mnguni during a media briefing yesterday.

On Wednesday, in presenting the budget, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda explained that water tariff increases remained at 14.9% for residential customers and 15.9% for business because of certain cost factors. Among those he listed were a 5.5% increase imposed by Umgeni Water, a 3% increase related to the construction of the essential Upper Umkhomazi Dam, repairs and maintenance at 4.3% and security around 1%. Asked about the 1% for security, Mnguni said the city had budgeted R100 million for this exercise.

“It is the employees from the water and sanitation unit that get attacked the most while they are out fixing leaks. We don’t have the figure from the electricity unit as the attack on these employees is not as common,” Mnguni said. The municipality said it had to pay private security companies to protect employees while they are attending to service delivery complaints like fixing water leaks. The Mercury has previously reported that the City was spending a fortune on private security where they have to escort city workers to sites out of fear of attack.

The municipality also said that there were some areas where they no longer responded to faults at night out of fear for workers’ safety. Kaunda said the attacks on staff members were too frequent and “happen daily”. He also expressed concern about the spate of hijacking of city vehicles.