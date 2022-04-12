Millions spent by eThekwini Municipality to repair city infrastructure

DURBAN - THE eThekwini Municipality is battling to cope with the widespread destruction of its infrastructure and has so far coughed up more than R40 million to repair the damage. In response to the DA’s questions, the municipality revealed the extent of the damage to its infrastructure, which has a severe impact on its ability to deliver services.

Story continues below Advertisment

Deputy mayor Philani Mavundla said that the city has “spent approximately R40m to replace infrastructure that has been vandalised” in the period between July last year and February. The city said water and electricity infrastructure was being vandalised by criminal syndicates who sold the stolen items as scrap metal. EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda revealed at a media briefing last week that recently, the city was forced to close beaches for fear of contamination after one of its pumps was vandalised.

Kaunda said they had sought the help of the State Security Agency (SSA) to deal with the issue of vandalism. Mavundla said the city was taking steps to deal with the problem, adding that a partnership between the municipality’s metro police and SAPS had been formed to dismantle the syndicates that are trading in scrap metal. “It has yielded some positive results, leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators,” said Mavundla.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mavundla detailed the extent of the vandalism showing that more than 10 pump stations had been destroyed, 15 substations vandalised and a 120km of cable had been stolen between last July and February. He said close to 40 000 street light poles had been vandalised, while more than seven water reservoirs had been vandalised and 216 water meters stolen. DA councillor Yogis Govender said eThekwini residents had been bombarded with service delivery failures in the water and sanitation unit, Durban Solid Waste and electricity unit. “There is no certainty that the electricity unit can stabilise the distress it finds itself in, as it is beset with multiple issues like the criminal destruction of infrastructure, ageing infrastructure, no preventative maintenance, overtime and supply chain management issues,” she said

Story continues below Advertisment

“The DA in the eThekwini Municipality has this week uncovered several damning facts affecting the electricity unit. While ratepayers have been lamenting the delays in attending to street light repairs, the unit has failed to fast track issues. “It appears that the vandalism of almost 40 000 street lights over just a seven-month period indicates a never-ending vicious cycle, which eThekwini cannot seem to put a lid on. In the midst of this, the unit has been inept in dealing with electricity outages,” she said. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said it did not help to spend money repairing infrastructure that has been vandalised, saying the focus should be on protecting the infrastructure.

Story continues below Advertisment