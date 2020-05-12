Minister calls for patience as government rolls out Covid-19 grants

Durban - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called on South Africans to be patient, as government rolls out the R350 unemployment grant. She announced the criteria for the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant application and several amendments to the Level 4 lockdown regulations. “We are very appreciative of the fact that hunger is a big problem out there and people want to be assisted urgently. “But I do want to say we must exercise a little bit of patience because we know the system is going to be overloaded,” she said. Zulu said her staff had “not been sleeping” - they had been trying to respond in “the quickest and most efficient way” to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directive on the grant.

She said people receiving other social grants and UIF did not qualify for the special unemployment grant and, of the 91000 people who applied through WhatsApp during the pilot programme, only 57763 were eligible.

The special unemployment grant will be available from May to October.

Regarding the provision of social services, Zulu said government had gazetted new directives that would allow 30% of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) workforce to return to work on a rotational basis.

“Limited services will be provided from Sassa local offices, which will progressively open as from today (Monday).

“In order to protect the most vulnerable members of society, Mondays and Tuesdays will be used to receive applications from older people,” said Zulu.

She said priority would be given to citizens who turned 60 just prior to or during the lockdown period, who were unable to complete their applications before services were stopped.

“Wednesdays and Thursdays will be for new applications for child support and foster child grants.

“Again, priority will be given to caregivers with new babies, instances where the caregiver has to change, or where circumstances have resulted in caregivers having no income to support their children,” she said.

Zulu said government had amended the regulations with regard to the movement of children between co-holders of parental responsibilities or care, guided by Section 1 of the Children’s Act.

“Under the new regulations, the movement of children between co- holders of parental responsibilities who reside in different metropolitan areas, district municipalities or provinces is allowed.

“I must hasten to add that before a magistrate issues a permit related to what I referred to above, he or she must be provided with a birth certificate or certified copy of a birth certificate of the child or children, to prove a legitimate relationship between the co-holders of parental responsibilities and rights, and written reasons why the movement of the child is necessary.”

Zulu added that the amendments to the regulations were specifically made to allow any child who was not at the residence of their primary caregiver prior to the announcement of the lockdown, to return to the primary caregiver.

“However, I must point out that this will be done on a once-off basis,” said the minister.

Additional Reporting African News Agency (ANA)