Minister insists all returning MSC passengers will face quarantine

Durban - The MSC Orchestra would be quarantined when it arrived in the Port of Durban on Friday, SA Maritime Safety Authority chief executive Sobantu Tilayi told journalists at an inter-­ ministerial media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday. He said the cruise ship, with 900 crew and 2 800 passengers, would be treated differently compared with other vessels arriving, in accordance with new regulations that the government gazetted to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The MSC cruise liner came under scrutiny when it embarked on a five-day cruise to Mozambique on Monday despite the president’s pronouncement. MSC Cruises did, however, decide to suspend all further cruises in South Africa from Friday, following the outcry. “Our understanding is that there are 2800 passengers on board the Orchestra and all those passengers are South African.

“They left the port of Durban three days ago and we are advised they didn’t disembark at any other port,” Tilayi said.

“But when they come back we need to invoke strict measures so we know how to disembark them, and that decision will only be made when the Joint Operation Committee sits,” he said.

Tilaya added that crew, including 200 South Africans, would not be allowed to disembark.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he deemed the continuation of the cruise an “unfortunate incident”.

He said the cruise liner understood clearly when they left with passengers that by the time the ship returned, the ban would be in full force.

“This ship will be dealt with in terms of the new regulations,” he said.

MSC spokesperson Ross Volk said the firm was in meetings with the minister and all other departments and could not comment on the matter at this stage.

Mbalula signed and issued new regulations, which came into effect immediately.

These regulations were issued in terms of Section 80 (2) of the National Ports Act No 12 of 2005, and include the enhancement of hygiene, heightened temperature screening and the prohibition of mass gatherings of more than 100 people at ports.

All key staff and those in the front lines have to be provided with protective personal equipment and wear.

Movement of workers and people also has to be managed to limit human interaction and promote social distancing.

“In terms of these regulations, no passenger vessels will be allowed in our ports. In essence, there is a total ban on cruise ships. This affects all leisure travellers. With effect from Thursday, no cruise ships will be permitted to call into South African ports, nor will any be allowed to leave our shores,” Mbalula said.

However, cargo ships would be allowed into ports to load and offload cargo. This was to minimise the adverse effects of the virus on the economy and the country’s global trade position.

He added that as a coastal state and a member of the International Maritime Organisation, South Africa had responsibility for the vessels that transited our waters.

“In this regard, we anticipate cases where international shipping may need emergency assistance from the country, including medical evacuation and other emergencies, in which case we have an obligation to help them.”

Speaking shortly after a provincial executive committee meeting in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said to deal with the impact of Covid-19 on each sector in the province, a provincial command team had been established and comprised all the province’s MECs.

Zikalala said the team would develop short- and long-term interventions.

The Mercury