Minister Senzo Mchunu says government is working to resolve water challenges in northern KZN

Durban - Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has assured residents in the “dry” district of uMkhanyakude in northern KwaZulu-Natal that the national government is working to resolve the water challenges affecting that area. He made the undertaking last week during the community engagements that took place at Mkhaliphi Stadium in eNhlwathi Village and Iholo la Makhosi in Hlabisa as part of a two-day visit to two of the four municipalities in the district, said the department in a statement.

He visited the Big Five Hlabisa and Mtubatuba local municipalities to assess the progress of the refurbishment and upgrading of water schemes in order to restore, augment and expand water supply to communities that have been experiencing water challenges in the district. Mchunu said the communities of eDengeni, Mkhaliphi, Nhlwathi, and Matshamhlophe in Hlabisa would benefit from interlinked potable water schemes that will be connected to the transboundary Mandlakazi Regional Bulk Water Scheme once it is completed. “Once the Mandlakazi Scheme pipeline that is dedicated to supply Hlabisa is complete and the current Mandlakazi Water Treatment Works has been expanded, it will connect in two areas, the Mthwadlana (to Matshamhlophe reservoir and Myaneni (Hlabisa reservoir) reservoirs.