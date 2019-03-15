Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo: ANA

DURBAN - Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has paid tribute to Professor Mashudu Tshifularo and his team at the University of Pretoria (UP) for a pioneering surgical procedure which uses 3D-printed middle-ear bones for conductive hearing loss rehabilitation. On Wednesday Tshifularo led the team in successfully performing a nearly two-hour transplant operation on their first patient, Thabo Moshiliwa, 40, who damaged his middle-ear bone in a car accident.

The minister urged donors, development partners and the business community to support the innovation, which he described as “South Africa’s scientific breakthrough”.

“As the department of health, we shall do everything in our power to assist and mobilise resources to make sure that Professor Tshifularo gets all the help he needs,” Motsoaledi said.

The groundbreaking surgery was done at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

The department of health says the procedure, which can also be performed on newborns, may be the answer to conductive hearing loss, a middle ear problem caused by congenital birth defects, infection, trauma or metabolic diseases.

It uses 3D-printing technology to effectively replace the hammer, anvil and stirrup, the ossicles - the smallest bones in the body - that make up the middle ear.

Tshifularo, head of the department of Otorhinolaryngology at UP, said this innovation posed less risk than others.

“By replacing only the ossicles that aren’t functioning properly, the procedure carries significantly less risk than known prostheses and their associated surgical procedures,” he said.

“(This) 3D technology is allowing us to do things we never thought we could. But I need sponsors and funding for this invention to take off the ground,” he added.

- African News Agency (ANA)